Guilty Plea In Fatal Duluth Crash

A Wisconsin woman has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, telling a judge she was under the influence of a sleeping pill when she struck the victim in Duluth.

Theresa Katzmark, of Superior, entered the plea in St. Louis County court Monday in the April death of 62-year-old Donna Estem. The victim had stopped to see if Katzmark was OK after she crashed her SUV. As Estem walked in front of the SUV, Katzmark put it in drive and pinned Estem against an electrical box. Katzmark told a judge she intended to put the vehicle in reverse to move it to a parking lot.

She told the court she doesn't remember much of the incident because she was under the influence of Ambien. Sentencing is Aug. 10.