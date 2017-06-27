

Growing season is underway and for a farm in Lake Crystal, the weather has been oh so sweet for producing crops.



At Valley Veggies, produce is beginning to grow.

Recent rain coupled with the sunshine has accelerated the growing process of these vegetables.

In fact the weather is completely opposite of what it was last summer, and the owner couldn't be happier.



Owner Terri Anderson said this year it's been gorgeous. It was maybe a little later start, but it's been absolutely gorgeous. We've had the right kind of rains at the right time and as you can see things are growing beautifully.

The farm is located just off highway 68 and produces more than 25 different types of crops.

It also includes a spot for patrons to self–pick herbs and flowers.

Garlic scapes are ready for purchase now as well as eggs, and weather permitting, a local favorite will be accessible soon.



With the help of some rain and sunlight this weekend. One of Valley Veggies most popular crop, kohlrabi, should be available next week.



The predicted forecast should also allow for more produce to be on sale shortly.

These crops are all grown organically with having not used a pesticide in more than 35 years.

The company is family owned and uses volunteers to help grow these plants.



Volunteer Dale Benefield said everything here is organic and I just like the thought of eating organic vegetables and I buy as many as I can. So, to come out here and volunteer and just get all the vegetables I want. I can fill my freezer up.



To stay up to date with what you can buy now or in the future, you can check Valley Veggies Facebook page for the latest updates on crop production.