Farm Forward: Utilizing Every Molecule Of Swine Manure

While it's long been hypothesized, researchers at the University of Minnesota's Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca are trying to make power from pig poo a reality.



The fairly small swine facility at the University's research site still manages to produce a lot of waste.

And Minnesota is one of the top pork producing states in the country.

We're also tops in sugar beets, which have their own waste produced when being processed into sugar.



"We produce one million tons of sugar beet wastewater and 11 million tons of swine manure," U of M researcher Shaobo Deng said.

We'll stay away from the technical stuff, but basically researchers are able to take sugar beet waste and pig waste, and take by hydrogen and methane out of it, methane of course is known as natural gas, and hydrogen has potential as a power source as well.

From there they can also extract struvite, a base form of fertilizer.



"When the waste comes out of the barns you have a mass amount of liquid, non-uniform, you have to spread it out on the field, and it takes up a lot of land. So what we try to do is extract those values out of it and use it in a way that's not so cumbersome or doesn't cost so much - it might even help pay for itself," SROC Head Forrest Izuno said.

This series of tubes and containers and all sorts of science equipment is the proof of concept. They already are able to separate out the hydrogen, methane and struvite.

Now it's about taking the design to the next level.

"This is a three year project. We're finished this year. We will continue to scale up the system for real application to the farm," Deng said.

-- KEYC News 12.