Counties Decide On Buffer Enforcement

Counties have until June 28 to let the Board of Soil and Water Resources know about jurisdiction for buffer law enforcement.

The Blue Earth County Board decided this morning, June 27, to handle enforcement of the 2015 law locally.

The four to one vote means the county will need to start drafting policies for local enforcement.

While the county will need it to be approved by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, it will allow the county to create rules that best fit the area.

Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer said, "We'll be looking at different elements in terms of what is needed in particular areas to achieve compliance with the law to make sure that we have necessary buffers that are required under the law or alternative practices that would kind of accomplish the same goal."

The county will also receive about $280,000 in funding from the state over the next two years to cover some of the cost incurred.

Nicollet and Martin counties have also elected for local jurisdiction, while Brown County will have the state handle enforcement.

--KEYC News 12