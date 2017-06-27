KEYC - Hawkins Records 300th Career K, Spirit Lake Tops Storm Lake

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Spirit Lake Indians baseball team played host to the Storm Lake Tornadoes Monday night. 

Indians pitcher Houston Hawkins struck out 14 batters and only allowed one hit in a 11-1 victory. 

Hawkins now has 310 strikeouts in his career. 

