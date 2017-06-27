Sunday Sales Hits The Shelf In Minnesota This Sunday

The wait is almost over for Minnesotans who've been waiting to enter a liquor store on Sundays.

After years of attempts, Sunday sales is going into effect July 2.

With Fourth of July one week away, many people are preparing for a long weekend.

As they pack up the car for a vacation, one less thing to worry about is stocking up on enough liquor to get through Sunday.

Riverfront Liquor is putting out the word the store's ready to welcome customers this Sunday for the first day of Sunday sales.

The owner of Riverfront Liquor Peter Trocke said, "Sounds like most everybody else in town is going to be open and you just have to give it a try."

No beer on Sundays has left some Minnesotans looking for the nearest state line or stocking up the day before, but after a decades–long prohibition on the sale of liquor on the last day of the week, come July 2 the state's in for a change.

Back in March, Governor Mark Dayton signed the law popping the cork to Sunday sales.

With it starting on the Fourth of July weekend, it's expected to help draw in a few more people to the checkout.

Trocke said, "I anticipate we'll have some traffic on Sunday, and we'll also have traffic because of the newness of it and people want to come in on Sunday."

Peter Trocke didn't approve of the measure as it made its way through the legislature but says so far; it hasn't required any additional work.

Trocke said, "As of right now there hasn't been any added license costs that I've gotten any information on. I'm still waiting to see if our insurance carrier changes things with another day of liability."

Across town, owner of Stadium Spirits Tim DeSutter says he has mixed emotion on the law but will be opening the shop to give it a shot.

The owner of Stadium Spirits Tim DeSutter said, "Yes because I already pay rent and all my product here, so another day of sales won't hurt but at the same time, I have a feeling it could change other laws in the future, maybe three, four years down the road, and change the competitive landscape of things."

Both owners say they'll be keeping an eye to see if Sunday sales are added business or added expense.

DeSutter said, "Our business is heavily college kids, so we think an uptick in sales could help on Sundays and also football season when that gets a little bit closer."

The law allows stores to be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, which will be the hours of Riverfront Liquor and Stadium Spirits.

They expect to evaluate those hours once they have a few months under their belt to see if it would make sense to shorten them.

--KEYC News 12