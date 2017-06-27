Sunday Sales Hits The Shelf In Minnesota This Sunday

A St. James man is hospitalized after being assaulted yesterday near his home. Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to 11th Street South and 2nd Avenue South in St. James on a report of a fight between two men.
A St. James man is hospitalized after being assaulted yesterday near his home. Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to 11th Street South and 2nd Avenue South in St. James on a report of a fight between two men.
The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old male from Graettinger.
The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old male from Graettinger.
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
City Council looks to craft ordinance change with North Mankato
City Council looks to craft ordinance change with North Mankato
Three Mankato men are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting back in May.
Three Mankato men are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting back in May.
An eastern Minnesota woman who lost her husband to Lou Gehrig's disease earlier this month is facing another hurdle.
An eastern Minnesota woman who lost her husband to Lou Gehrig's disease earlier this month is facing another hurdle.
Snapchat update raises privacy concerns more than ever before.
Snapchat update raises privacy concerns more than ever before.
A Faribault man suffers serious injuries in a motorcycle accident yesterday in Dakota County.
A Faribault man suffers serious injuries in a motorcycle accident yesterday in Dakota County.