Iowa Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Authorities say an Iowa man is facing a criminal charge after large amounts of drugs were found in his possession.

On June 12th, the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Spencer Police Department arrested Justin Ries in Clay County after they found 361 grams of methamphetamine, 169 grams of marijuana, .51 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and nearly $25,000 in cash in his possession.

Ries was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver meth, possession of marijuana among other charges.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

--KEYC News 12