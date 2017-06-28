70-Year-Old Man Killed In Renville County Skid Loader Accident

A 70-year-old man is dead after rolling his skid loader in Renville County.

Officers responded just after 5 last night to 840th Avenue just north of Buffalo Lake on a report of a Bobcat skid loader on its roof in the ditch.

The preliminary investigation found that the man was mowing grass with an attached mower when the skid loader rolled over into the ditch and he became trapped inside the cab.

The man was removed from the machine, but was unable to be resuscitated.

The name of the victim will be released once family is notified.

The accident remains under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.