North Mankato Man Dies After Medical Emergency

A North Mankato man is dead after a medical emergency yesterday afternoon.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says first responders found 75-year-old Ray Thorn Jr., of North Mankato, lying on the roadway on 405th Avenue in North Mankato just before 2:45 p.m.

Authorities say he was treated on the scene by medical staff, but was later pronounced dead.

Details on the exact cause of his death haven’t been released.