North Mankato Man Dies After Medical Emergency

A North Mankato man is dead after a medical emergency yesterday afternoon.
A 70-year-old man is dead after rolling his skid loader in Renville County.
The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old male from Graettinger.
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
A St. James man is hospitalized after being assaulted yesterday near his home. Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to 11th Street South and 2nd Avenue South in St. James on a report of a fight between two men.
Authorities say an Iowa man is facing a criminal charge after large amounts of drugs were found in his possession.
Growing season is underway and for a farm in Lake Crystal, the weather has been oh so sweet for producing crops.
Residents of a Minnesota city that employed the police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop are calling for the mayor's resignation.
