2nd Woman Dies After House Fire In Algona

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Authorities say a second woman has died after a house fire in northern Iowa.

       The fire started in the bedroom of an Algona home on June 20. Authorities say a woman who lived there, 69-year-old Karen Lierley, died at a hospital Friday.

       Her niece, 29-year-old Jessica Lierley Southard, of Des Moines, was pronounced dead at the scene. Southard's mother, 63-year-old Patrice Lierley, also of Des Moines, was treated and released.

       The fire cause is still being investigated.