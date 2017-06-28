UPDATE: Missing Albert Lea Man Located

UPDATE: 9:46 a.m.

The Albert Lea Police Department says 81-year-old Benigno Pedroso was located walking in the area of his home and is with his family at this time.

The Albert Lea Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing man.

81-year-old Benigno Pedroso, was last seen leaving his residence on SE Marshall Street near Car Quest and O’Reillys Auto Parts in Albert Lea sometime after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

He was seen possibly wearing khaki pants and a tan or light brown t-shirt.

Authorities say he does have Alzheimer’s and may or may not be aware of where he is.

Authorities have been searching for Pedroso since 10:30 pm. last night.

If you think you may have seen him, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.