KEYC - Complaint: Woman Blames Video Stunt For Boyfriend's Death

Complaint: Woman Blames Video Stunt For Boyfriend's Death

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong.
    Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III.
    According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. She says she fired from about a foot (0.3 meters) away.
    Authorities say Ruiz died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
    The victim's aunt, Claudia Ruiz, says that the couple played pranks and put them on YouTube. 
    The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.