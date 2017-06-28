Iconic Minnesota Resort Goes Up For Sale

An iconic resort on Minnesota's North Shore is on the market for the first time in nearly three decades.

Longtime owners Nancy Burns and Scott Harrison have put the Lutsen Resort on the market for almost $10 million.

The resort, which was founded in 1885, includes 50 acres, a ballroom, a covered bridge, restaurants, a main lodge and beds for 700.

It's the latest in a series of vintage Minnesota resorts to go up for sale in the past year. Realtors say the sales were mostly driven by the retirements of previous owners, but could also be a sign that low interest rates and the state's strong tourism business are making resort properties a strong investment