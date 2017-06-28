Staying Safe On The Fourth Of July

A North Mankato man is dead after a medical emergency yesterday afternoon.
A 70-year-old man is dead after rolling his skid loader in Renville County.
A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong.
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
An iconic resort on Minnesota's North Shore is on the market for the first time in nearly three decades.
Residents of a Minnesota city that employed the police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop are calling for the mayor's resignation.
The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old male from Graettinger.
A St. James man is hospitalized after being assaulted yesterday near his home. Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to 11th Street South and 2nd Avenue South in St. James on a report of a fight between two men.
