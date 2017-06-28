MIDDAY EXPERT: Signs Of Dry Drowning

Jennifer Johnson, Family Medicine Doctor with Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about dry drowning. Johnson said dry drowning is similar to the typical drowning we hear about, except for the fact that the symptoms don't show up until after you've left the water.

She says it's best to watch for symptoms, like shortness of breath or excessive coughing after you've left the pool or lake, and seek medical attention if you believe you or someone you know is suffering from dry drowning.