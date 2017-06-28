Japanese Beetle Traps Being Boosted Across North Dakota

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is increasing the number of Japanese beetle traps around the state by one-third to try to stem the spread of the destructive bug.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says 1,000 traps were already in place, and the agency is adding about 500 more in areas at high risk of infestation, including nurseries, parks and golf courses.

The move comes after Japanese beetle larvae and pupae were found in containers of plants shipped from a Minnesota nursery to nurseries around North Dakota. The bug has been found in North Dakota before, but officials believe it's now establishing a population in the state, at least in larger cities.

The bug attacks more than 300 ornamental plants and grasses, fruits and vegetables, trees and agricultural crops including corn and soybeans.