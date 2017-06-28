Monster Muskie In Minnesota Nearly 5 Feet Long

This monster muskie found in Minnesota can best be described as the one that got away again and again.

A couple fishing on Mille Lacs recently discovered a decaying 59{ inch muskellunge that likely is a state record. Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Steve Mero says the fish could be 18 or 25 years old and is one the largest muskies he's heard of lately, dead or alive.

Gary and Ann Gilbert found the giant walleye east of the Shaw-Bosh-Kung Bay landing near Garrison. They snapped photos of the enormous fish before returning it to the water.