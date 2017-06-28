Hometown Business Connection: Kroubetz Lakeside Campers

A North Mankato man is dead after a medical emergency yesterday afternoon.
A 70-year-old man is dead after rolling his skid loader in Renville County.
A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong.
An iconic resort on Minnesota's North Shore is on the market for the first time in nearly three decades.
This monster muskie found in Minnesota can best be described as the one that got away again and again.
