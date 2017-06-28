Study Proposes Improvements For Riverfront Drive

After about a year of work, the city of Mankato has finished up a report looking at what can be done to improve Riverfront Drive.

Starting at Woodland Avenue on the south end, north to the intersection with Highway 14, the recently completed study of Riverfront Drive is providing some recommendations on how the city can improve on the more than three mile stretch with an eye on the next 25 years.

Mankato Community Development Director Paul Vogel said, "It's at a 20,000, 30,000-foot overview saying here's some broad possible improvements to address the issues that were identified."

The Riverfront Drive Corridor Study is a joint effort with the City of Mankato, Mankato and North Mankato Area Planning Organization, MnDOT and Blue Earth County.

In the area around Highway 169, Cub Foods and Mankato West, the report proposes some short-term improvements with adding permanent right turns and pedestrian upgrades.

Vogel said, "There are some low cost, high benefit solutions."

In the future, the study suggests looking at roundabouts with the ramps and Stoltzman Road.

As Riverfront moves toward the Verizon Center, recommendations include testing three–lanes.

It's a similar proposal in Old Town, to test out a lane reduction... along with pedestrian improvements.

Moving north up the hill, the study suggests a realignment of Third Avenue.

Vogel said, "The offset of Third Avenue, Madison Avenue at Riverfront Drive, there's higher than anticipated accident occurrences in that area and when you look at the redevelopment of the quarry, some possibilities there."

Where Riverfront meets Highway 14, the report's also suggesting the placement of roundabouts at the intersection with the ramps.

Even though the report is designed to help the city have some options as the work comes up, it also allows other parties including MnDOT and the county to have an idea of what's in store for Riverfront and where it meets their roads.

Blue Earth County Engineer Ryan Thilges said, "As we look at future enhancements or repairs for those intersections, we look back to the study and its recommendations and utilize that data to put forth the best engineering effort."

The Mankato Planning Commission is incorporating the study into their land use plan June 28 and the city council will finalize that in August.

