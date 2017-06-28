Study Proposes Improvements For Riverfront Drive

A North Mankato man is dead after a medical emergency yesterday afternoon.
A North Mankato man is dead after a medical emergency yesterday afternoon.
A 70-year-old man is dead after rolling his skid loader in Renville County.
A 70-year-old man is dead after rolling his skid loader in Renville County.
This monster muskie found in Minnesota can best be described as the one that got away again and again.
This monster muskie found in Minnesota can best be described as the one that got away again and again.
A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong.
A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong.
An iconic resort on Minnesota's North Shore is on the market for the first time in nearly three decades.
An iconic resort on Minnesota's North Shore is on the market for the first time in nearly three decades.
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
Jennifer Johnson, Family Medicine Doctor with Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about dry drowning.
Jennifer Johnson, Family Medicine Doctor with Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about dry drowning.
Residents of a Minnesota city that employed the police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop are calling for the mayor's resignation.
Residents of a Minnesota city that employed the police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop are calling for the mayor's resignation.