Ag Teachers Hit The Books

While students might be enjoying a summer break, teachers from across the country are hitting the books.

During this rigorous course, about 20 high school educators from eight states are able to learn about the Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education or CASE.

The ten-day program wraps up June 28, walking teachers through the introductory curriculum they can take back to their schools to teach students in the fall.

CASE was developed by the National Council for Agricultural Education in 2007 focusing on Ag, food and natural resources.

Instructor Jim Green said, "Curriculum that is tied into national and state standards for not only teaching for what is really needed to meet the agriculture standards but also it ties into a lot of the science, math and language arts standards."

The course is designed to help students prepare for a career in Ag or higher education with hands–on exercises.

Windom Area Schools Jacob Johnson said, "More of a lab-based curriculum, so we actually been able to experience some of the labs for ourselves, so we will know what that will look like, and we'll be able to take back those experiences and know some of the adaptations to labs that we need to make and it will be good for our students overall."

Teachers say it also provides them a good networking opportunity to connect with other Ag instructors.

--KEYC News 12