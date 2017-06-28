Old Town Food Truck Hub Clears First Hurdle

The proposal for a food truck hub, essentially a park with spaces blocked off for food trucks from across the state, made it past the first stage, receiving approval for their Old Town location next to the old Hubbard building from the Mankato Planning Commission.



With unanimous approval, the proposal for a food truck hub, with the potential for seven trucks, along with a sitting area and use of bathrooms from the property next door, Dain Fisher's plan to utilize a long undeveloped gravel parking lot moves on.



"We have a huge insurgence of incredible entrepreneurs, trying really hard to work this and do this together and what we need is a little bit more draw, more density. That's what this park is looking to do is build density," Fisher said.

Many of the other Old Town business owners voiced their support for the proposal, saying it would continue the renaissance in the neighborhood.

Minus those businesses that serve food.



"My concern is the proximity to a brick and mortar building. Across the nation, for the most part, cities have adopted ordinances that prohibit food trucks from operation within a specific distance of an existing brick and mortar establishment. We would like the city to consider that moving forward," said Nik Proehl, owner of Midtown Tavern.

Back in 2014, the Mankato city council added a food truck component to city code. They wanted to keep food trucks from cluttering downtown, as well as provide a bit of protection for the brick and mortar restaurants by requiring that them to be at least two hundred feet from businesses that serve food... at least on public streets.

The food truck hub on a private lot, may get around that protection.

The city council takes up the issue on July 10th.

-- KEYC News 12.