Estherville Lincoln Central Eyeing Deep Postseason Run

Even though Estherville Lincoln Central was bumped down a class in baseball this season.

They're still hanging with the best of the best in the Lakes Conference.

"Our goal has always been to make it down to Des Moines for the state tournament, and that's a goal we feel we can achieve, and we'll see what we can do," said Briar Rowley, ELC sophomore.



Coming in to this week, the Estherville Lincoln Central baseball team boasted a 17–5 record due in part to solid pitching and great defense.

The Midgets are a top team in the area despite a young roster without a single senior.



"They're maybe not seniors by grade level, but they play a lot of baseball, and they've been leading us for the last couple years, and really have been teaching the young guys how to do it," said Lee Evans, ELC head coach.



"The past few years, we've been playing on varsity, and now it's our turn to step up and show the younger kids how things work around here," said Trey Jacobson, ELC junior.

"We've been playing baseball together since second grade, so our team chemistry is great, I feel like if we come together, we can make it a ways," said Rowley.

That teamwork is paying off and propelling the squad to a state ranking.



"It just shows how well we can play, and how good we are together, and how we can play with good teams, and beat good teams too," said Jacob Bosch, ELC junior.

"Estherville's come really far, my first season, we were barely .500 and now we're sitting top of the state, and it's pretty fun," said Jacobson.

But the job's not done, ELC still has plenty of work to do to clinch a state berth.

"District's tough, you can throw records out the window, everybody has an ace, we've been seeing everyone's ace throughout the year which should help us down the road. It definitely won't be easy, but I'm looking forward to the challenge," said Evans.

"The district's definitely going to be a tough district, but if we play to the best of our ability, I feel like we can go quite a ways," said Rowley.

The Midgets have already earned a first round bye in district play, but they're still focused on finishing the regular season strong.

