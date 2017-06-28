Three Peppers Combine for Four No-Hitters

Just over a week ago, the Mankato Peppers 12U Elite team dominated the Lexi Kretsch tournament.

The squad won every game nabbing the tournament title! In the tournament, three of their pitchers combined for a total of four no-hitters.

Dakota Meadows 8th-grader Abbi Stierlen led the way with the first two no-hitters of her career. Prairie Winds 8th grader Madison Mangulis and Nicollet 8th-grader Hayley Selby each tossed a no-hitter as well.

Mangulis, Selby, Stierlen and the rest of the Peppers 12U Elite team return to action this weekend at the Peppers Classic.

We'll have more from the Peppers Classic later this week on KEYC News 12.