Granada Man Killed In Motorcycle vs. Semi Accident

A 20-year-old Granada man is killed in an accident in Blue Earth County.

It happened just after 9 last night.

The State Patrol says a motorcycle driven by the 20-year-old man was westbound on County Road 90 and tried merging onto Highway 169 North. That’s when it sideswiped the back of a semi trailer.

The driver of the semi, 38-year-old Dalibor Pavic, of Texas, was not injured in the crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.