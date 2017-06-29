3 Charged In Fatal Robbery In Minneapolis

Unanimous approval from the Mankato Planning Commission sends the proposal to the City Council on July 10th
This monster muskie found in Minnesota can best be described as the one that got away again and again.
Jennifer Johnson, Family Medicine Doctor with Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about dry drowning.
Dakota Meadows 8th-grader Abbi Stierlen threw the first two no-hitters of her career. Prairie Winds 8th grader Madison Mangulis and Nicollet 8th-grader Hayley Selby each tossed a no-hitter as well.
A North Mankato man is dead after a medical emergency yesterday afternoon.
An iconic resort on Minnesota's North Shore is on the market for the first time in nearly three decades.
A 70-year-old man is dead after rolling his skid loader in Renville County.
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
