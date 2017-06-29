3 Charged In Fatal Robbery In Minneapolis

Three people are facing murder charges in a fatal robbery in Minneapolis.

Seventeen-year-old Austin Young was fatally shot as he sat behind the wheel of an SUV June 13.

Two men and a woman are charged with second-degree murder in Young's death. Officials say one of the men charged told investigators they targeted Young because he was known to be carrying a large amount of money.

The woman charged in the case turned herself in to police Tuesday night. The two men were arrested earlier.