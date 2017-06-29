19-Year-Old Arrested In St. James Assault Case

An arrest has been made in connection with an assault that left a St. James man hospitalized.

19-year-old Jesus Daniel Ibarra, of St. James, was arrested around 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon in connection with the case.

The 80-year-old victim, Pascual Sanchez, told police that a younger Hispanic male had walked by his property and exchanged words with him when he was outside in his yard, before assaulting him a short time later.

Sanchez was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center with injuries.

Ibarra is in custody at the Watonwan County Jail on a requested charge of first degree assault.