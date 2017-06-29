4 Arrested In Nicollet County Undercover Prostitution Sting

Four people are arrested in an undercover prostitution sting in Nicollet County.

The operation was conducted yesterday with officers from 14 other agencies across Minnesota.

The four individuals arrested are facing multiple charges, including gross misdemeanor solicitation involving prostitution and narcotics violations.

The names and ages of those involved will be released once they are charged.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says about 90 people have been arrested as a result of undercover operations like this in Nicollet, Brown, and Blue Earth Counties since January of 2015.