Three Motorcyclists Injured In Crash

Three motorcyclists are injured following a crash last night in Marshall.



According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by 55–year–old Tamara Harvell of Williamsburg, Virginia was northbound on Highway 23, near the intersection with Highway 19.

Authorities say she then crossed into the left turn lane, colliding with two motorcycles stopped at the traffic light.

That caused a second crash, with one of the motorcycles crashing into a third bike.

The three motorcycle drivers are from Michigan, with 60–year–old Daniel Flynn and 52–year–old Wayne Patterson listed with life–threatening injuries.

57–year–old John McInchak suffered non–life threatening injuries.

The report says Harvell had alcohol in her system at the time.

Her and two minor passengers suffered no injuries.

--KEYC News 12