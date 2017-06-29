MIDDAY EXPERT: 4th Of July Themed Treats

Assistant Bakery Manager at Hilltop Hy-Vee Sara Rivet joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some treat ideas for your 4th of July holiday weekend.

She brought in a variety of pre-made treats, including 4th of July themed cupcakes, cookies and cheesecake.

She also walked us through how to make a fruit trifle. You can find the recipe by clicking here.