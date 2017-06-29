Two Additional People Charged In May Prostitution Sting

Two additional people have been charged in connection with a prostitution sting back in May.

The operation was conducted May 31 by the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, New Ulm Police Department and Mankato Department of Public Safety.. and led to the arrest of three people.

Most recently charged are 46-year-old Timothy Hobbs, of Eagle Lake, and 66-year-old Randall McMahon, of Lakeville. They each face one count of gross misdemeanor prostitution.

Ian Johnson of Waseca had been previously charged.

Nicollet County Investigator Marc Chadderdon says they still receive 50 calls from people looking to buy sex per operation, proving there is still a great need in continuing the fight against the crime.

Chadderdon said,"Our public awareness is there, and do I feel we can arrest our way out of this? Probably not. However with our continued work with the public and working with at-risk youth, this is something we can make a difference in, and if we can change some of the girls lifestyle and not participate in this activity, I think that is worthwhile."

Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says around 90 people have been arrested as a result of undercover operations like this in Nicollet, Brown, and Blue Earth Counties since January of 2015.