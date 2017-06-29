North Mankato Man Announces Congressional Bid

A 20-year-old Granada man is killed in an accident in Blue Earth County. It happened just after 9 last night.
An arrest has been made in connection with an assault that left a St. James man hospitalized.
Four people are arrested in an undercover prostitution sting in Nicollet County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by 55–year–old Tamara Harvell of Williamsburg, Virginia was northbound on Highway 23, near the intersection with Highway 19.
Unanimous approval from the Mankato Planning Commission sends the proposal to the City Council on July 10th
This monster muskie found in Minnesota can best be described as the one that got away again and again.
Dakota Meadows 8th-grader Abbi Stierlen threw the first two no-hitters of her career. Prairie Winds 8th grader Madison Mangulis and Nicollet 8th-grader Hayley Selby each tossed a no-hitter as well.
Jennifer Johnson, Family Medicine Doctor with Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about dry drowning.
