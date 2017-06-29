North Mankato Man Announces Congressional Bid

Another Democrat and North Mankato resident is throwing their hat into the ring to succeed Representative Tim Walz as he run’s for Minnesota Governor.

34–year–old Daniel Feehan is an Iraq War veteran, former middle school teacher, and most recently an acting Assistant Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon will formally announce his campaign for Congress on July 10.

Feehan was an active duty member of the U.S. Army from 2005–2009, served two tours of duty in Iraq, and received the Bronze Star for Service, the Army Commendation Medal with Valor and the Ranger Tab.

From 2013–2017, he served as a White House Fellow, subsequently becoming the Pentagon's Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, and finally the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense.

Dan is married to Amy Duarte Feehan, an elementary school teacher. Dan and Amy have two young boys, Conor and Declan.

--KEYC NEWS 12