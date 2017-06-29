Gas Leak Causes Evacuation Of BEC Gov't Center

A gas leak in Mankato has evacuated workers from a Blue Earth County facility this afternoon.

According to Center Point Energy, a gas line on Cherry Street was hit during a construction project shortly after 2 p-m.

Between 70 and 100 people were evacuated from the facility.

Barricades were put in place to block off an area from two blocks west of Cherry and 5th to one block south and three blocks north of the intersection.

Center Point Energy urges drivers to avoid the area as a car could spark and ignite the gas.

---KEYC News 12