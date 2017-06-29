Health Care Showdown Continues In U.S. Senate

A week after Senate Republicans introduced their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, it's hit a snag.

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the Senate GOP health care plan would leave 22 million more Americans without health insurance.

It's one of the several reasons why about a dozen GOP Senators are reserving their support for the measure, leading their leadership to delay and regroup.

Meanwhile, Democrats are urging a return to the drawing board.

Senator Al Franken (D-Minnesota) said, "I think that the Trump administration has been playing games with this and actually trying to hurt the individual market to say that Obamacare is in a death spiral."

Senate Democrats oppose any repeal and replace, and have lodged numerous complaints against the measure, saying it harms those with pre–existing conditions, increases costs for seniors and puts Medicaid at risk.

For those who buy their insurance on the individual marketplace, Senator Al Franken says there are ways to bring fixes to the Affordable Care Act, which in Minnesota covers about 5 percent of residents.

Sen. Franken said, "We could do a public option to make sure that everybody in every county in the United States has an option and that would put more competition into the system which would get prices down."

Senator Franken adds continuing cost–sharing to help make up some out of pocket expenses and address pharmaceutical costs, which he is authoring a bill for.

But right now, for elected officials, it's wait and see.

Sen. Franken said, "I don't know what they [GOP] are going to do. Hopefully, what I'd like to see this go is a bipartisan effort."

While it continues in Washington, D.C., Kathy Sheran, Vice–Chair of the MnSURE Board is keeping a close eye on the implications changes could have for Minnesotans on the individual exchange, specifically, the proposed changes for determining tax credits.

Kathy Sheran said, "The cost of them are higher in the rural area than they are in the metropolitan area, because of that differential, we've also been the benefactor of very strong support through premium tax credits in the individual market. If there's a change around any of those factors, then rural Minnesota is again is a loser."

Sheran says any change to the Affordable Care Act would not take effect for this current cycle or the next enrollment period for 2018.

The original goal was to have a vote on the bill before U.S. lawmakers return home next week for the Fourth of July Holiday.

--KEYC News 12