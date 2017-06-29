Grant Helps MSU Students Deal With Unexpected Expenses

A grant will allow MSU Mankato to help students fund emergency expenses.

The University is awarded $420,000 from Great Lakes Higher Education Corporation.

It's meant to help students stay in school and focus on their education without having to worry about finding a way to pay for an unexpected expense.

It could be used by students already having trouble making ends meet, maybe dealing with medical bills or a car repair.

Director of Scholarships in the Office of Admissions Carolyn Nelson said, "To demonstrate the emergency, tell us what's going on in their lives and ultimately what they need to do is submit the bill, through an application that's going to be opening in the fall of 2017 and then a committee will review those applications and determine awards of up to $1,000."

Students can only receive the grant once.

MSU–Mankato is one of the first four–year colleges to receive the grant, previously just awarded to two–year schools.

--KEYC News 12