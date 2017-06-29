One Injured in Semi Rollover on Highway 30

An Albert Lea man was injured when a semi rolled over Thursday morning in Watonwan County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol the semi was eastbound on Highway 30 near Watonwon County Road 16 when the driver lost control and drove through the median, across the westbound lanes, and rolled the truck into the north ditch.

The State Patrol says 42-year-old Richard David Scheib was transported by St James Ambulance to St James Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

--KEYC News 12