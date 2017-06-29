Historic Courthouses Get Funds For Safety Upgrades

Several counties in our area have received grants from the state of Minnesota to improve courthouse safety.

Brown county in particular received a roughly $50,000 matching grant from the state.



For the counties still trying to make good use of their historic courthouses, several safety enhancements are needed to keep up to date.

The hundred thousand plus dollars Brown County will spend goes to several areas, including card swipe locks on all doors.



"We can monitor who's going out of specific doors. Access certain individuals to certain doors. It's security and older buildings don't have that," Brown County Sheriff Rich Hoffman said.

Court administration will also get a renovation, consolidating the two rooms currently being used for managing the court system.

They'll also be able to put up multiple surveillance cameras, and upgrade the computers that keep track of them.

"We're going to enhance our system in the law enforcement center as well. And cover the perimeters of the courthouse. It's an older system. It did its job at the time, but technology has improved immensely. Time to upgrade. And the grant is certainly going to help us," Sheriff Hoffman said.

Waseca and Nicollet counties also received grants for courtroom safety improvement.

-- KEYC News 12.