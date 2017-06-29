Hwy 22/CR 10 Intersection To Open

MNDOT: Despite the rain, enough progress has been made on the construction project on Highway 22 from Mapleton to north of Beauford to re-open the highway between Blue Earth County Road 10 and the north end of Beauford as early as July 10.



Completing this segment early will help local businesses.

Weather permitting, Monday, July 10 the detour will change to include County Road 10, Highway 83 and Highway 30 (map attached). Prior to this alteration, the detour extended north on Highway 83 to Blue Earth County Road 90.

Highway 22 from Mapleton to Beauford is being reconstructed and a new bridge over the Cobb River in Beauford is under construction. Highway 22 is still expected to re-open in the fall.

-KEYC News 12