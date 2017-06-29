Hwy 22/CR 10 Intersection To Open

MNDOT: Despite the rain, enough progress has been made on the construction project on Highway 22 from Mapleton to north of Beauford to re-open the highway between Blue Earth County Road 10 and the north end of Beauford as early as July 10.
Completing this segment early will help local businesses.
Weather permitting, Monday, July 10 the detour will change to include County Road 10, Highway 83 and Highway 30 (map attached). Prior to this alteration, the detour extended north on Highway 83 to Blue Earth County Road 90.
Highway 22 from Mapleton to Beauford is being reconstructed and a new bridge over the Cobb River in Beauford is under construction. Highway 22 is still expected to re-open in the fall.
-KEYC News 12
A 20-year-old Granada man is killed in an accident in Blue Earth County. It happened just after 9 last night.
An arrest has been made in connection with an assault that left a St. James man hospitalized.
Four people are arrested in an undercover prostitution sting in Nicollet County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by 55–year–old Tamara Harvell of Williamsburg, Virginia was northbound on Highway 23, near the intersection with Highway 19.
Two additional people have been charged in connection with a prostitution sting back in May.
This monster muskie found in Minnesota can best be described as the one that got away again and again.
Unanimous approval from the Mankato Planning Commission sends the proposal to the City Council on July 10th
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
