Minnesota Towns To Part Ways After Motorist's Fatal Shooting

A 20-year-old Granada man is killed in an accident in Blue Earth County. It happened just after 9 last night.
Two additional people have been charged in connection with a prostitution sting back in May.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by 55–year–old Tamara Harvell of Williamsburg, Virginia was northbound on Highway 23, near the intersection with Highway 19.
An arrest has been made in connection with an assault that left a St. James man hospitalized.
Center Point Energy urges drivers to avoid driving in the area until gas has cleared.
The State Patrol says 42-year-old Richard David Scheib was transported by St James Ambulance to St James Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Four people are arrested in an undercover prostitution sting in Nicollet County.
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
