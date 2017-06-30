Blue Earth County Govt. Center Resumes Regular Business Hours After Evacuation Thursday

The Blue Earth County Government Center will resume regular business hours today, after having to evacuate workers yesterday.

Between 70 and 100 people were evacuated from the facility Thursday after a gas leak.

According to Center Point Energy, a gas line on Cherry Street was hit during a construction project shortly after 2 p-m.

Barricades were put in place to block off an area from two blocks west of Cherry and 5th to one block south and three blocks north of the intersection.

The Government Center will open today at 8 a.m. as usual.