Operation Dry Water In Effect 4th Of July Weekend

Beginning today, county sheriff's offices, public safety agencies and the Minnesota DNR are stepping up patrols for intoxicated boaters.

It's all a part of Operation Dry Water, a national campaign aimed at deterring drinking and boating.

According to the DNR, this year's boating season has been the deadliest since 2005, with nine boating fatalities already recorded. In 2016, alcohol was a factor in nine of the 17 deadly boating accidents across the state.

A blood alcohol level of point zero 8 or higher while operating a boat is against the law in Minnesota.

Operation Dry Water runs through this Sunday.