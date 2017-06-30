Maplewood Man Dies In House Fire, Neighbor Attempts Rescue

A man has died in a house fire in Maplewood, despite the life-saving efforts of his neighbor.

Dick McCartan says he arrived home Wednesday afternoon to see flames coming from his neighbor's window. He knew 76-year-old John Grogan would be inside.

Emergency responders helped McCartan pull the unconscious Grogan from the house. Grogan was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation and taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The fire department was informed Thursday that Grogan had died.

McCartan says he would often check on Grogan and bring him his mail. He would have been 77 next week.