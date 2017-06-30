Court: Dem Appointee Can Sue Iowa Over Alleged GOP Reprisals

A 20-year-old Granada man is killed in an accident in Blue Earth County. It happened just after 9 last night.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by 55–year–old Tamara Harvell of Williamsburg, Virginia was northbound on Highway 23, near the intersection with Highway 19.
Two additional people have been charged in connection with a prostitution sting back in May.
The Blue Earth County Government Center will resume regular business hours today, after having to evacuate workers yesterday.
The Minnesota city that employed the police officer who fatally shot a black motorist is preparing to end its patrols of the nearby town where the shooting happened last year.
The State Patrol says 42-year-old Richard David Scheib was transported by St James Ambulance to St James Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Four people are arrested in an undercover prostitution sting in Nicollet County.
An arrest has been made in connection with an assault that left a St. James man hospitalized.
