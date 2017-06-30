19-Year-Old Charged in Connection With Eagle Lake, Waseca Car Thefts

A 19-year-old Waseca man is facing multiple charges in connection with burglaries in Eagle Lake and Waseca.

Authorities responded just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near Linda Circle in Eagle Lake on a report of a suspicious person going through vehicles.

Police later located 19-year-old Jacob Leibeg, of Waseca and a juvenile male hiding in a nearby backyard.

After being arrested, Leibeg told officers that he and two other men recently went through about 20 vehicles in Waseca, allegedly stealing mostly change. He also claims they went through about 4 vehicles in Eagle Lake.

Leibeg is facing 6 charges, including 3rd and 4th degree burglary, theft, and tampering with a motor vehicle.