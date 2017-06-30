Tomorrow, Minneopa State Park will be looking for the community's help in pulling Mullein.

The DNR says this invasive plant is spreading at an enormous rate and threatening the life of other native plants.

Mullein can produce around 170,000 seeds and grow to six feet tall.

Luckily, these nosy plants are easy to pull... and with your help, the DNR says they'll be able to restore the growth of other wildfire in that area.

Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka said this is really the public's park, it's their backyard, it's you know where. We need them to help us not only by from coming here, but also taking care of this mullein, we also have buck thorn. Things like that that we can't do ourselves, it's just too much.

If you would like to take part in the Mullein pull, you can stop at the office and pick up a garbage bag and instructions.

The hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a prize will be given out to the person (s) who grabs the most and the largest.

For more information about the event, you can contact Scott Kudelka (507)-384-8890.