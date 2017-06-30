PICK OF THE LITTER: Myron Is Up For Adoption

Laurel from BENCHS brought in Myron as today's Pick of the Litter. Myron is about 2 1/2-years-old and 65 lbs. He's believed to be a cattle dog and a Great Dane mix. He is heartworm positive, but is being treated and will continue to be treated until he fully recovers. When he does find a forever home, BENCHS will continue to pay for the heartworm treatment. Myron is selective with other dogs, but is a great walker and is fully housebroken. For more information on Myron, you can call BENCHS at 507-625-6373.