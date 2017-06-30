Lexi Kretsch Honored at 3rd Annual Peppers Classic

Caswell Park is the place to be this holiday weekend. Over 60-teams from all across the Upper Midwest and Canada will take the diamond at the 3rd Annual Peppers Classic.

For the last two years, the Peppers have dedicated the tournament to Lexi Kretsch, a Minnesota Vortex Pitcher and Waconia-native who tragically passed away two summers ago. Lexi's mother Jennifer was on hand Friday and plans to attend the tournament all weekend.

The tourney championships are set for Sunday. We'll have more from the tournament throughout the weekend on KEYC News 12.