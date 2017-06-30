DNR Warns Against Boating While Impaired

If you're planning to hit the lake this holiday weekend, you may want to leave that alcoholic beverage behind.



Beginning today through Sunday, County sheriff's Offices, public safety agencies and the Minnesota DNR are stepping up patrols for intoxicated boaters.

It's all a part of Operation Dry Water, a national campaign aimed at deterring drinking and boating.

According to the DNR, this year's boating season has been the deadliest since 2005, with nine boating fatalities already recorded. In 2016, alcohol was a factor in nine of the 17 deadly boating accidents across the state.

And area officers say they won't only be putting in extra time on the lakes this holiday weekend.



Captain Paul Barta said the Sheriff's office will have additional patrols on the road to try to prevent some of these tragedies from occurring specifically we are going to have multiple squad cars out working extra DWI Enforcement on our roads.



One business that will see a ton of people, is The Landing Bar & Grill, located right near the water of Madison Lake.

The owners say they want everybody to have fun, but will have their employees on the lookout for those who might have had a little too much to drink.



Mark Bisch said our servers and so forth here, bartenders, are all fairly well trained in intoxication or even prior to intoxication. Diane Bisch added remember you have kids in the water, you have you know like Mark said, skiers out there and everything and so enjoy yourself, relax, and have a good weekend.



Authorities say if you are headed out on the road or the lake, make sure you plan ahead and have a sober ride.