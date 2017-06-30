Big Weekend For Iowa Fireworks Sales

In just a few days, the night skies will be illuminated in color, but a new law in Iowa is going to make it a bit more explosive.

This Fourth of July, many heads will be turning to the sky, but instead of just watching the shows put on by cities, Iowa residents will legally be able to host their own.

It's Lit Fireworks Partner Dan Winterfeld said, "People are excited that you know what, we've been doing it for years, a lot of them have been, and now they don't have to look over their shoulder and can just enjoy them."

Winterfeld with his wife and kids partnered with another family to create It's Lit Fireworks, bringing together many different talents to open what was one of the first sites in the state.

"I'm a farmer, he's a shoe salesman, our wives, one's a nurse, my runs my trucking business as far as the books," Winterfeld said.

In May, the former Governor Terry Brandstad signed into law a repeal to the ban on the sale and use of commercial fireworks that stood since the 1930's.

Now as the work–week turns into a holiday weekend, sellers of these pyrotechnics are anticipating the next few days will be non-stop business.

But just how busy, manager of Discount Fireworks Outlet Tom Noah doesn't quite know yet.

"I have no idea what to expect, you know it the first year of doing all of this, so I, just kind of what we've seen so far, I really anticipate a lot of people buying fireworks," Noah said.

Driving around northern Iowa, and in Spirit Lake, it's hard not to find someplace selling fireworks, Noah's four locations - three in Spirit Lake and one in Spencer.

To a location someone set up on the east side of town.

And it's not just one... Or two... Not even three... But four along a stretch of Highway 71.

Of the seven location for It's Lit Fireworks, one is in Spirit Lake and the other in Arnolds Park.

According to the Iowa Fire Marshal Division, there's more than 30 licensed retail sites in Clay, Dickenson, Emmet and Kossuth counties.

Winterfeld said, "Competition's fine. You know, everybody has their own little niche, so we hope everybody does well. We've got a big building here, I think it's probably one of the biggest in the area."

So far, the smaller items have been the hottest sellers, but those with a bigger bang are also catching the eyes of shoppers.

And it's not just igniting enthusiasm for Iowa residents.

Noah said, "People especially up in Minnesota, where it's not legal to buy the fireworks that have been coming down, they're excited, you know it's not so far to travel to get them anymore."

Even though sometimes at the mercy of the weather depending on the structure, dealers already have their sights set on returning next year with a bang.

One thing for revelers to be aware of: some Iowa cities have banned the use of fireworks in their city limits,

Noah said, "Most of the cities around here, Spirit Lake, Okoboji, Arnolds Park, Milford, Spencer, they're all not allowing fireworks to be shot in the city limits, you can outside the city limits, so everybody been asking what it is and we just tell them make sure to follow the laws and use common sense when shooting fireworks off."

