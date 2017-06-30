Arnolds Park Kicking Off Fundraising Campaign

Arnolds Park is preparing for a busy weekend, but before guests go on the rides, the amusement park announces its fundraising effort.

Kicking off July 1, they're hoping to raise about $4 million to complete phases two and three of a $12 million renovation, restoration, and expansion project.

So far $6 million has been promised in matching funds, with about $2 million donated toward the match.

Phase two will be the biggest part of the project, with work on the Museum, pavilion and office space later this year.

Arnolds Park CEO Charley Whittenburg said, "We've got a lot on our plate starting this fall as we continue into phase two. Phase three scheduled for the fall of 2018 with the roof garden and also doing the stage area out in Preservation Plaza."

Work on phase one at the nearly 130-year-old facility is nearly complete, adding more parking spaces and utility work.

The entire project is expected to wrap up in 2019.

--KEYC News 12