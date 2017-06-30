Highway 22 Detour To Change In Upcoming Weeks

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be cautious in and around work zones over the long holiday weekend, and have announced there will be a change to the Highway 22 detour.



Sometime during the week of July 10th, weather permitting, the Highway 22 detour will be moved from the intersection with County Road 90 south to County Road 10.

MnDOT had asked the contractor to accelerate construction on that portion of the road to help out establishments along the road.



"Initially, the contractor would have been able to focus on just grading the first half. We asked them to refocus on this point to ease the traffic getting to the businesses south of County Road 90, including Beauford," MnDOT's Rebecca Arndt said.

A similar looking detour will be found at County Road 10 once the change is made, but this one won't be having as much traffic going through it.

"On the other side of that intersection is a much more tight closure. There's work going on behind that closure, so don't follow cars back there," Arndt said.

The Highway 22 reconstruction will continue through the summer of 2018.

And MnDOT wants you to be aware of all work zones over the break.

"That work zone is still not safe to travel in. you can expect equipment to be left there, drop offs that are not safe for the motorist. And it's illegal to go around those barricades, which can result in fines up to $1000 and 90 days in jail," Arndt said.

-- KEYC News 12.